IAA, India chapter, to raise autism awareness

Delhi: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is calling for entries for a creative campaign to raise awareness about Autism.

Avinash Pandey, President IAA, said, "We had announced this at the Olive Crown Awards, and are now ready to receive creative campaigns to further this good cause. The campaigns will be judged by a distinguished jury of creative experts and the winner will be awarded on the grand IndIAA Awards stage in August. We will produce the winning campaign and run it across the media as we always have. I appreciate the creative support we have received for the call-for -entries campaign from Vallabh Yeolkar Senior Creative Director Madison Loop."

The last date for entries is July 29, 2024. Queries can be submitted at secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org.