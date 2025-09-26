IAA India re-elects Abhishek Karnani as President

New Delhi: Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal Group, has been re-elected for a second term as President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA).

The decision was announced at the organisation's 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 25, 2025.

Alongside Karnani, a new leadership team was elected to guide the chapter through 2025–26. Jaideep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, was appointed as Vice-President; Nandini Dias, an Independent Advisor, as Honorary Secretary; and Janak Sarda, Director of BFF Foods India, as Honorary Treasurer.

Five senior industry leaders were also elected as voting members of the Managing Committee: Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K SWAMY HANSA; Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia at WPP Media; M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi; Babita Barua, Chief Executive Officer of VML India; and Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East Asia, and North Asia (Japan and South Korea).

Avinash Pandey will continue in his role as Immediate Past President, providing continuity and support to the new team.

The committee is set to co-opt five additional members and invite special guests in an upcoming meeting to further bolster its expertise.

The IAA, established over 80 years ago with its headquarters in New York, operates through 56 chapters in 76 countries, including all top 10 global economies.