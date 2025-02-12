IAA and Indian Merchants Chamber call for creative ideas to promote sustainability

New Delhi: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is collaborating with the Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) to create a campaign to promote sustainability in our daily lives.

IAA President Abhishek Karnani, said, "Sustainability is something that is not just important, it is urgent. The IAA has been committed to sustainability through its widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards.

I am delighted that an apex body of industry like the IMC has taken up sustainability as a key point on its agenda.

IAA has always believed in cause-related campaigns and this one will truly resonate not just with the creative community but with people at large.

We will appoint an elite jury to judge the entries received and we will produce and run the winning campaign across media. And the icing on the cake would be that the winning campaign would also be presented with a prestigious Olive Crown Award on April 4th. 2025".

The last date for sending in entries is February 25, 2025

Entries can be sent to https://forms.gle/AeCqFusnAR7ufHgc7