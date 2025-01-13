IAA and ad:tech partner to roll out 'Honour Awards'

New Delhi: The Indian chapter of the IAA (International Advertising Association) has partnered with ad:tech to roll out 'Honours Awards'.

This partnership brings together the industry agenda to recognise the platforms and solutions that have made the most impact and the ones that will bring an impact.

The awards are being held during ad:tech 2025 on March 6 in New Delhi. They will recognise the best use of technology, tools, and platforms that redefine the boundaries of advertising and marketing.

The awards are being organised in partnership with IAA TechPulse.

The categories for the awards include: Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud, Data, Analytics & Intelligence, Content, Social Media, Conversational Marketing, Retail Media/eCommerce, Influencer Marketing, Customer Experience, AI Interventions in Marketing, Performance Marketing.

Jaswant Singh, MD, Comexposium India and Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member and CEO and Founder of The Salt Inc Consulting will be chairing this event.

Speaking about the collaboration with ad:tech, Dasgupta said “ad:tech is one of the premier events for digital marketing. Through the Honour Awards in partnership with ad:tech, IAA wants to push the boundaries across digital which continues to evolve as a medium. The jury for the awards will consist of 15 digital evangelists who are looking forward to judging some path-breaking work.”

Jaswant said “For over 14 years, ad:tech India has been a leading platform showcasing the transformative power of technology in advertising and marketing. We are excited to announce the inaugural ad:tech Honors Awards, recognising the exceptional achievements of those who are leveraging advanced technology to reshape the industry. Partnering with the IAA India Chapter for this inaugural edition, we look forward to celebrating the innovators driving the future of marketing forward.”

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA – India Chapter, said, “We say this often, but technology is a game-changer for the communications space. Technology like generative AI is changing advertising and marketing. While ad:tech looks to provide the industry with information around the latest trends in the space, the awards will honour the best work in the space."

The jury panel for ad:tech Honors Awards 2025 will comprise influential industry leaders and experts from across sectors who will help recognise the most innovative ideas and trailblazing solutions in technology.

The nomination deadline is February 4, 2025.

ad:tech 2025 is being held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on 5 and 6 March.