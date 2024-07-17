Human Mobile Devices onboard Jimmy Shergill for HMD 105, HMD 110

Delhi: Human Mobile Devices teamed up with actor and producer, Jimmy Shergill, as the new face of its feature, phone line-up. The actor from the Hindi and Punjabi film industry will appear as the face of the HMD 105 and HMD 110 'Khoob Chalega', a 360-degree campaign spread through OOH, social media and digital.

Speaking about the recently formed partnership, Ravi Kunwar, VP- HMD India and APAC, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Shergill as the face of the Khoob Chalega campaign of HMD’s 105 & 110 . Jimmy's strong, resilient, and relatable persona perfectly embodies the spirit of our feature phones, which are designed to be durable, dependable, and accessible to the masses. His connection with audiences across India aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing reliable mobile experiences to all. We're confident this collaboration will resonate strongly with our target audience and take our feature phone range to new heights."

Commenting on the newly established union, Shergill said, “I'm excited to partner with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose feature phones are known for their strength, and resonate perfectly with my own journey and values. These phones stand out for their reliability and accessibility, which are essential for everyday users. I'm excited to represent a brand dedicated to delivering quality and dependability to millions across India and look forward to what kind of innovation it brings on the table in feature phone category."