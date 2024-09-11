HSBC launches Futuristic Lounge at Global Fintech Festival 2024

Delhi: Tribes Communication, in collaboration with Omnicom Media Group India (OMG India), announced its orchestration of HSBC’s participation at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2024, held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai from August 28th to 30th.

As the event's Agenda Partner, HSBC showcased global solutions in the financial sector through AI.

Key features of the HSBC lounge included the exclusive HSBC Live with Card experience on the Apple Vision Pro, a demonstration of the bank's offerings. It also involved an AR photo booth. Attendees could navigate the Oculus Metaverse of HSBC's NRI services using Meta Quest Pro and explore the functionality of the Zing money transfer application.

Additionally, the lounge featured an LED screen displaying customer service offerings by scanning a QR code, and Visa card demo launch, all complemented by a LED tree.

The event also marked the launch of HSBC's strategic partnership with BookMyShow.

Speaking of the event, Shailja Saraswati, Chief Content Officer at Omnicom Media Group India – the brand’s agency on record – said, "Our partnership with HSBC over the years has been a stellar journey of creating memorable experiences and bringing extraordinary events to life. We are thrilled to have further raised the bar – driving deeper resonance to HSBC's commitment to innovation and connectivity. With an immersive, digital-first lens catering to the brand's vision and the flavour of the event, we've harnessed the power of storytelling and impeccable execution to create moments that resonate and inspire."



Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman, Tribes Communication, said, "Partnering with HSBC has allowed us to push the boundaries of what's possible in terms of experiential design. Our goal was to create a space where visitors can not only see but feel the future of banking, which will be focused on responsible AI. This partnership reflects our dedication to delivering pioneering, tech-driven experiences for our clients and also echoes our core values of crafting a future that is inclusive, equitable and sustainable.”