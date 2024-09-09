How Ventes Avenues aided Tata Commercial Vehicles’ communication

Delhi: Ventes Avenues is a mobile AdTech Company specialising in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology, Audience Solutions and Influencer Marketing.

The company has executed multiple campaigns for Tata Commercial Vehicles on Apptomizer, a proprietary Demand Side branding Platform, a tailor-made managed solution for audience-targeted campaigns.

The company unveiled that its audience targeting capabilities include Appographic and interest-based targeting where they leverage extensive first-party data on recently opened apps thereby sharpening app cohorts for precise brand targeting.

Tata Commercial Vehicles' campaigns include Tata ACE, Tata Intra, StarBus, Magic, Winger, Yodha, Small commercial vehicles, Heavy commercial vehicles and more. The main objective was to generate awareness and deliver the brand's promotional messages to the relevant set of audiences.

The company revealed that Tata Commercial Vehicles leveraged the targeting parameters of their DSP - Apptomizer: Appographic targeting, geo, demo, device price-point, language, and other targeting strategies across multiple campaigns, to maximise campaign effectiveness.

The company also executed campaigns for Tata Commercial Vehicles that promoted features like safety, app, and other announcements such as Tata REWIRE, cabin comfort promotions, price hike announcements, fleet edge app promotions, AMC promotions, truck mileage promotions and many more

Krushant Shah, the Deputy General Manager – Digital Marketing and Media at Tata Commercial Vehicles, said, “As a digital marketer at Tata Commercial Vehicles Commercial Vehicle, I've had the privilege of collaborating with Ventes Avenues for several marketing campaigns. Their exceptional work deserves not just recognition, but a resounding testimonial as well. Ventes Avenues operates like a strategic extension of our marketing team, deeply understanding our brand values, target audience, and industry nuances. Their pinpoint advertising on digital platforms has been nothing short of remarkable. Leveraging data-driven insights and cutting-edge targeting techniques, they've consistently delivered campaigns that reach the right customers at the right time, maximizing our return on investment. But their expertise doesn't stop there. Ventes Avenues excels in crafting exceptional creatives that resonate with our audience. Their team possesses an uncanny ability to capture the essence of our brand and translate it into impactful visuals and messaging. In conclusion, I wholeheartedly recommend Ventes Avenues to any organization seeking exceptional digital marketing solutions.”

The company owed the execution of its campaign to people of Havas. Dharni Desai, the Associate Vice-President of Havas Media India – Mumbai, said, "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, capturing and maintaining audience attention presents a formidable challenge for media experts. Our enduring collaboration with Ventes Avenues has armed us with cutting-edge audience-first solutions, delivering tangible results for brands spanning diverse sectors. By harnessing their advanced targeting methods and in-depth reports, we're better positioned to provide strategic insights aimed at optimizing ROI for our clients. We commend the dedicated team at Ventes Avenues for their consistent delivery of innovative targeting platforms and techniques drawn from their extensive portfolio."