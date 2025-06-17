How Havas Creative and FCB India turned purple ink and prize tickets into Cannes Lions Gold

New Delhi: Among the most talked-about campaigns at this year’s Cannes Lions, two Indian entries are turning heads: FCB India’s ‘Lucky Yatra’ and Havas Creative India’s ‘Ink of Democracy’.

Both campaigns struck gold on the first day of the festival, each bringing home a Gold Lion, marking a proud moment for Indian creativity on the international stage.

‘Ink of Democracy’, crafted by Havas Creative India for The Times of India, was awarded Gold in the Print & Publishing category.

Meanwhile, ‘Lucky Yatra’, developed by FCB India for Indian Railways, won Gold and Bronze in the Outdoor category.

Here’s a closer look at the winning ideas that are making India proud at Cannes Lions 2025.

FCB India’s Lucky Yatra campaign

In an innovative effort to curb ticketless travel and promote responsible commuting, the Indian Railways launched Lucky Yatra—a campaign that transforms every valid train ticket into a chance to win exciting rewards.

With over 7.5 million commuters travelling daily on Mumbai’s local trains, the issue of ticketless travel continues to result in significant revenue losses. To tackle this challenge, Indian Railways has taken a creative turn, tapping into India’s love for luck and lotteries. With Indians spending over $28 billion on lottery tickets annually, Lucky Yatra turned each train ticket into a potential prize-winning opportunity.

Conceptualised by FCB India, the campaign encouraged commuters to travel with valid tickets by linking each one to a daily cash prize. It’s a behavioural nudge that moved the narrative from punishment to possibility.

To amplify the campaign, Radio Mirchi was onboarded as the official media partner.

The initiative was also promoted through OOH at railway stations, digital platforms, on-train messaging, and radio, ensuring Lucky Yatra reaches millions of daily commuters across the city.

Watch the campaign video here:

Havas Creative’s Ink of Democracy campaign

In the 2019 Indian General Elections, nearly 33% of eligible voters chose not to cast their vote. Apathy, disillusionment, and lack of awareness led to a staggering 7,500 litres of unused electoral ink—the same indelible purple ink meant to mark fingers and uphold the integrity of the democratic process.

Havas Creative India and The Times of India turned the symbol of unused ink into a powerful medium for change.

On the days leading up to voting in key metro cities, every page of The Times of India and The Economic Times was printed not in black, but in electoral purple ink—the exact shade used to mark voters’ fingers. Each purple page stood as a reminder: for every 132 non-voters from the last election, one page was printed. In total, 2.28 million pages became silent, visual protests against voter apathy.

The message was bold and urgent: "Don’t waste a drop of electoral ink. Don’t waste the power of democracy."

The campaign targeted urban voters, where turnout traditionally lags behind rural India. As India's leading English dailies, TOI and ET were the ideal platforms to drive awareness in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

The print run was meticulously calculated to symbolise the scale of non-participation. By connecting the physical ink used to protect democracy with the emotional weight of absenteeism, the campaign delivered a striking and immediate call to action.

The campaign contributed to a historic milestone, with 642 million Indians turning out to vote—the highest voter participation ever recorded globally. The initiative also drove a 280% surge in brand mentions across digital platforms, accompanied by strong positive sentiment and widespread organic amplification through citizen engagement and influencer support.

Watch the Havas Creative Ink of Democracy film here: