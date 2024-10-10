How AI and algorithms will shape the future of media: Dentsu media trends report 2025

New Delhi: Dentsu has released its 2025 Media Trends report, titled ‘The Year of Impact’.

Crafted by specialists across Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect, it explores the changes driven by algorithms, artificial intelligence, and the new dimensions of consumer engagement, expected to shape the media landscape in the upcoming year.

The report details how 2025 will drive toward a fully addressable, shoppable, and accountable media ecosystem, marking a shift into what dentsu defines as the "Algorithmic Era of Media." With over 40 pages of in-depth insights, the report outlines how brands can harness this new media environment to drive tangible impact and growth.

"The rapid integration of AI across the media value chain has transformed how brands interact with consumers, marking the beginning of The Algorithmic Era, where real-world value creation moves beyond experimentation," said Will Swayne, Global Practice President, Media, dentsu. "The 2025 report is a toolkit for brands seeking to thrive in this new era, offering strategic guidance on leveraging niche communities, connected television, and next-level retail media."

Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu, added, “The algorithmic era is transforming how brands connect with consumers, shifting from traditional strategies to AI-driven, highly personalised approaches. In 2025, we expect a surge of AI-powered media solutions, with brands leveraging them across the media value chain to enhance impact. From deeper audience insights to real-time optimisations, AI will be the cornerstone of driving media efficiency and effectiveness. The '2025 Media Trends' report provides a strategic roadmap for brands to navigate these changes and capitalise on the opportunities ahead."

According to the 2025 Media Trends report, the key themes poised to drive the industry forward include: