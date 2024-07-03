House of Paras unveils ProQuest’s range of health and wellness products

Delhi: ProQuest, the nutraceutical brand from the House of Paras, has launched a curated range of products in the health and wellness category.

"ProQuest represents a new chapter in our mission to promote wellness through innovative and effective nutraceutical solutions," said Akansha Nagar, Managing Director, ProQuest. "We are thrilled to introduce our initial products, CreaQuest, Raw Whey, Power Whey, and ISO Quest, and look forward to expanding our range to include more health supplements that cater to diverse wellness needs.”

In the coming months, ProQuest aims to continue to expand its product line with a variety of nutraceutical solutions. The brand’s future offerings will include additional supplements like Proteins, Gainers, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, and Healthy food, focused on different aspects of health.