Honda Cars India appoints Burson as strategic communications partner

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has named Burson as its strategic communications partner.

Burson will provide integrated communications support to enhance Honda’s brand positioning and solidify its leadership in the Indian automotive market.

It will aim to strengthen Honda’s reputation, amplify the brand narrative and drive impactful engagement.

“We are proud to partner with Honda Cars India, a brand that has truly established a legacy,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Burson Group India. “With over three decades of experience in building and protecting the reputation of leading automotive clients, we bring a deep understanding of the automotive industry. I am confident our partnership will help Honda underscore its leadership in the Indian automotive market.”