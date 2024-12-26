HiveMinds appoints Kunal Danda as Senior Vice-President

New Delhi: Madison World’s digital marketing agency HiveMinds on Thursday announced the appointment of Kunal Danda as Senior Vice-President to lead the company’s Mumbai operations.

Headquartered in Bangalore, HiveMinds boasts a 400+ strong team spread across Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bangalore.

Danda brings over two decades of experience in media strategy and management, most recently serving as VP, Client Services at GroupM’s EssenceMediacom.

Throughout his career, he has successfully led large teams and managed P&L responsibilities while working with marquee clients such as Aditya Birla Group, ICICI Group, Kellogg’s, Castrol, Bajaj Auto, Games 24X7, Upstox and many more.

Jyothirmayee JT, CEO and Founder of HiveMinds, said, "HiveMinds is on a strong growth trajectory. Mumbai is a key market to increase our footprint across categories and to offer full-funnel digital media services. Kunal’s extensive cross-industry experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal leader to expand our reach and achieve new milestones of success."

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO - Madison Media & OOH at Madison World, added, "HiveMinds has firmly established itself as a formidable player in the industry. I’m confident that with Kunal on board, we will continue to strengthen our leadership position and deliver cutting-edge, integrated media solutions to our clients across the region."

Danda said, "I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the digital media ecosystem evolve over the years, and today, clients demand nothing short of excellence for their brands. I’ve long admired HiveMinds’ impactful work across categories and across paid, owned and earned facets of digital. I’m thrilled to join such a remarkable team. Together, I’m confident we will make a winning team and reach extraordinary new heights."