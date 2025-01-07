Himanshu Shekhar steps down as CEO of GroupM Southeast Asia

New Delhi: After a 25-year career with GroupM, Himanshu Shekhar has stepped down from his role as CEO of GroupM Southeast Asia.

Shekhar has been at the helm of GroupM's Southeast Asian operations since May 2023.

His leadership journey with GroupM began in Indonesia, where he first joined to manage the Unilever account for Mindshare in 2010.

Over the years, he ascended through various leadership positions, becoming CEO of GroupM Indonesia in 2018 before his current role expanded to cover the entire Southeast Asian region.

In the past, he has also worked at Big FM.