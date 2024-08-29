Hettich India appoints Wondrlab Network as its creative partner

Delhi: Wondrlab announced new partnership with Hettich India.



Hettich India has partnered with Wondrlab, aiming to enhance its brand presence and engage target audiences for their furniture fittings, door hardware and built-in appliances categories, through creative storytelling across various platforms.

Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich India and SAARC, said, “We are excited to partner with Wondrlab as we embark on a journey to redefine the brand’s narrative and take the brand forward. Their creative vision aligns with our goal of elevating the emotional resonance of our brand while staying true to our legacy of innovation and functionality. We believe this partnership will help us communicate how our solutions bring everyday magic into homes, making Hettich not just a choice for functionality but a brand that enhances lifestyles.”



Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network India, said, "We are thrilled to work with Hettich as their creative partner. With the real estate industry booming in India, consumers are increasingly investing in premium solutions to design their homes and offices. Hettich’s technologically advanced solutions perfectly align with this, offering the quality and innovation that today’s discerning customers demand. Our team is excited to support Hettich India’s vision with a robust full-funnel strategy, fresh ideas, and creative energy. Together, we aim to elevate the brand and connect with its audience in meaningful ways."