Hettich expands reach of 'The Youngest Magician' campaign with airport branding

New Delhi: Hettich has expanded the reach of its latest campaign, The Youngest Magician, to a wider audience through airport branding in partnership with Times Innovative Media.

Running throughout September and October 2024, the campaign positions Hettich as a lifestyle brand that enables "Magical Interior Experiences."

The campaign’s objective is to reinforce Hettich’s status as an ‘innovative brand’ by reshaping how furniture fittings are perceived, emphasising their role in enhancing both the aesthetic and emotional aspects of living spaces.

Airports were strategically selected for location-based targeting to connect with national and international travellers from the NCCS A+ & A segments, passing through high-traffic airports across India. Hettich has chosen Mumbai International Airport, Kolkata Airport, and Indore Airport to demonstrate the transformative power of its fitting solutions and appliances, turning everyday moments into magical experiences.

These three airports play a crucial role in the campaign's media strategy, ensuring maximum visibility to the brand's desired audience. Mumbai Airport provides access to both global and national travellers, while Kolkata and Indore airports serve as key regional hubs, reaching affluent and aspirational travellers in their respective regions.

As part of its airport strategy, Hettich extends its mainline campaign featuring the innocence of an 8-year-old boy who feels like a magician while interacting with Hettich products.

The campaign is displayed through a mix of large-format static visuals and digital walls positioned in high-dwell-time areas, such as near escalators and baggage claim belts, ensuring extensive exposure across all three airports.

“The airport strategy elevates the marketing initiative by reaching a diverse, premium audience. The brand appears larger than life with marquee advertising formats placed in high-visibility areas. With its stylish imagery and dynamic execution, the campaign enhances the brand's aspirational appeal and showcases our commitment to improving lifestyles,” said Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich.

“Airport advertising is the pinnacle of outdoor media for reaching a global audience, given the nature of airport operations. We are delighted to provide our clients access to a highly desirable audience, with extraordinary infrastructure and service. The Hettich campaign is a prime example of how outdoor advertising can help brands establish a remarkable presence across India’s leading airports,” said Sumit Chadha, Business Head – Airport & City Media, Times OOH.