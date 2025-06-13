Hero Cycles and WPP Media set Guinness World Record with ‘Har Gully Hero’ campaign

New Delhi: Hero Cycles and WPP Media have been recognised by Guinness World Records for organising the “Largest Online Video Album of People Riding Bicycles” as part of the nationwide campaign Har Gully Hero. The initiative, which encouraged cycling among children and communities across India, compiled over 5,800 verified video entries to set the record.

Developed in collaboration with RED FM 93.5, the campaign aimed to reintroduce cycling as a popular outdoor activity for children aged 6–14. The initiative reached more than 1.6 million people across 23 cities, involving schools, residential welfare associations (RWAs), and cricket academies in various events designed to promote outdoor play and physical activity.

To generate broader engagement, Hero Cycles released limited-edition co-branded bicycles in partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. RED FM supported the campaign with radio segments, digital content, and events featuring celebrity radio jockeys.

The campaign has been described as an effort to counter the decline in outdoor activity among children due to increasing screen time. Community involvement and local pride played a central role in the campaign’s execution.

Pallavi Gupta, Head, Marketing, Hero Cycles, said, “At Hero Cycles, we’ve always believed that cycling is more than just mobility but a movement. With Har Gully Hero, our vision was to bring back the joy of outdoor play, especially for children growing up in a rapidly evolving digital world. Setting a Guinness World Record is a proud milestone, but what truly matters is the impact we’ve made on communities across India. We are full of gratitude for every child, parent, school, and partner who made this possible. This is just the beginning of a larger movement towards a fitter, more active India.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, WPP Media South Asia, said, “Har Gully Hero is more than a campaign, it is a cultural revival. It’s a celebration of India’s street sport culture and an urgent call to bring movement back into children’s lives. Achieving a Guinness World Record is a proud moment for all of us and reflects the power of purposeful storytelling at scale.”