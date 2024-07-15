Health Ministry urges BCCI to stop displaying surrogate ads for tobacco products

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has plans to urge the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cease displaying surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco at cricket stadiums, particularly those endorsed by Bollywood celebrities and former cricketers.

In ads, public figures are seen endorsing 'elaichi' mouth fresheners produced by manufacturers of smokeless tobacco products.

According to the TAM data on advertisers during IPL 2024, pan masala products ranked third among the most popular advertisers with a 10% share of the advertising pie. Vimal Elaichi and Kamla Pasand ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, among the top brands that advertised.

Even during the World Cup 2024, pan masala brands were among the top five advertisers.