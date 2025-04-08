HDFC Mutual Fund unveils new ad-film under its flagship campaign 'Zindagi Ke Liye SIP'

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management, investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), today announced the launch of new communication under its flagship campaign, ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP'. As part of the investor education and awareness initiatives undertaken by the fund house, the campaign aims to address the concerns of hesitant investors by making them realise that they are already playing the role of investors in their life and highlights the importance of consistent, small investments through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans).

The campaign draws a parallel between how each one of us is an investor by virtue of our daily acts of consistent effort, discipline, thinking long term—and SIPs. It tells the story of a family where each member shapes the life of a young girl by making emotional, practical, and aspirational investments in her. The ad-film shows that steady investments build a strong foundation for the future, so does wealth creation through SIPs.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company, said, “At HDFC Mutual Fund, we believe disciplined contributions through SIPs over a long period led to achieving financial goals. Our investor education campaign, 'Zindagi Ke Liye SIP,' captures this essence, inspiring people to invest in their future just as they invest in life."

‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP' seeks to simplify Mutual Fund investing by drawing a strong connection between real-life investments and financial planning. Through the new campaign, HDFC AMC aims to inspire and educate Indians to make consistent investments a lifelong habit—one kisht at a time.