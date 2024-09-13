Havells electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Ganesha idol made of wires

Delhi: Havells India launched its latest campaign, Safety Cha Deva. This Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign is done in collaboration with Posterscope India through outdoor advertising across locations in Mumbai and Pune.

At the heart of the campaign is a Ganesh idol, crafted from 45,000 meters of Havells Flame Retardant (HIL – High Insulation Resistance) wires.

The Safety Cha Deva campaign, which runs for 20 days, combines static billboards with installations strategically placed in high-traffic areas. Multiple placements have been selected across Mumbai and Pune, including areas like Siddhivinayak Temple, where crowds gather during the festival, and beaches like Juhu, which experience footfall during the Visarjan.

Talking about the latest festive campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice-President-Marketing at Havells India, commented on the campaign, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when homes across Maharashtra come alive with lights and celebration. With our Safety Cha Deva campaign, we're not just participating in the festivities; we're reinforcing our promise of safety. Just as Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, Havells Flame Retardant wires act as silent guardians, ensuring that homes remain protected from electrical hazards during this joyous time. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director of Posterscope India, commented, “This campaign beautifully blends innovation with cultural relevance. By tapping into the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we effectively communicated Havells’ safety message in a way that resonates with the local audience.”