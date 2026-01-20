New Delhi: Havells India increased its advertising and sales promotion spends in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26) compared to the previous quarter, even as the same expense fell compared to the year-ago period.

According to the company’s consolidated financial results, advertisement and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 155 crore in Q3 FY26. This was higher by 17.6% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 131.78 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the spending was lower by 13.2% compared to Rs 178.61 crore in Q3 FY25.

The increase in ad spends on a quarter basis came alongside a rise in topline performance. Havells’ consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 5,587.89 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.9% sequentially from Rs 4,779.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue also grew 14.3% on-year from Rs 4,888.98 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 5,630.59 crore in Q3 FY26, up 15.7% on-quarter from Rs 4,865.59 crore, and higher by 13.7% from Rs 4,953.31 crore, same period previous year.

On the profit side, Havells reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 300.05 crore in Q3 FY26. This was down 5.7% from Rs 318.28 crore in Q2 FY26. However, PAT rose 8.0% from Rs 277.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

Segment-wise, the Cables business remained the biggest revenue contributor for Havells during the quarter. The segment posted revenue of Rs 2,241.12 crore in Q3 FY26, up 10.5% on a sequential basis from Rs 2,028.23 crore and higher by 32.8% on-year from Rs 1,687.87 crore.

The Electrical Consumer Durables segment reported revenue of Rs 1,151.47 crore, rising 36.8% QoQ from Rs 841.83 crore. It was also up 4.2% YoY compared to Rs 1,104.77 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer came in at Rs 700.59 crore in Q3 FY26, increasing 45.3% QoQ from Rs 482.16 crore, while it was down 5.6% YoY from Rs 742.22 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Switchgears segment posted revenue of Rs 624.37 crore, up 4.8% QoQ from Rs 595.54 crore and higher by 8.2% YoY from Rs 576.88 crore. The Lighting & Fixtures segment reported revenue of Rs 430.59 crore, up 0.5% QoQ from Rs 428.41 crore, but lower by 3.5% YoY from Rs 446.43 crore.