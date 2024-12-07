Havas Play hosts Ganga Kinare 2.0 in Varanasi on Dec 7

New Delhi: Havas Play, Havas’ network dedicated to creating content and experiences at the intersection of music, sports, gaming, and fandom, has announced the second edition of the Ganga Kinare Music Festival, hosted at the Namo Ghat, Varanasi, in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.

This event will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

This initiative by Havas PLAY is a confluence of India’s cultural heritage and environmental stewardship. Aligned with the Namami Gange Programme, the event seeks to deepen public engagement in the mission for a cleaner and more sustainable Ganga.

At the event, Hero MotoCorp will showcase its range of products, like the Mavrick 440, Karizma XMR, Xtreme 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R, Destini Prime and Super Splendor Xtec.

Kailash Kher’s band Kailasa and singer Yashika Sikka will perform at the event.

The evening will also feature the sacred Ganga Aarti, performed by local priests along the riverbanks.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “Ganga Kinare is more than a festival—it is a powerful movement that unites art, culture, and sustainability. Through this platform, we aim to rekindle India’s enduring bond with the Ganga, celebrating its role in our cultural identity while inspiring meaningful change. From performances to purposeful conversations, every element of the festival is designed to turn spectators into advocates for river conservation. Together, we are creating not just memories but a legacy of reverence and responsibility that will flow through generations.”

"Hero MotoCorp celebrates the spirit of Bharat—a land of diverse traditions, vibrant culture, and shared aspirations. Our journey has been intertwined with the lives of millions across India over the past four decades, and we continue to serve as a trusted partner in mobility as we uplift communities that we touch. We are committed to fostering meaningful connections while championing progress and the boundless potential of Bharat,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

Mohd Najeeb Ahsan, Senior Communication Manager at National Mission for Clean Ganga, said, “We are delighted to yet again partner with Havas PLAY for the Ganga Kinare Music Festival, which stands for cultural progression and environmental awareness. The Namami Gange Mission, launched in 2014, is India’s flagship initiative to rejuvenate the river Ganga, which holds immense cultural, economic, and ecological significance. Structured around five pillars—Nirmal Ganga, Aviral Ganga, Gyaan Ganga, Jan Ganga, and Arth Ganga—the mission adopts a holistic approach to restoring and preserving Ganga’s vitality. This integrated mission embodies a commitment to revive Ganga as a clean, free-flowing river, sustaining both the environment and the communities that rely on it. Namami Gange is not just an environmental program; it is a unifying vision, merging cultural heritage with modern sustainability practices.”

Also joining the event as sponsors are: Powered By – Vimal Elaichi; Special Partner – Tata Motors Intra Gold Pickups/ V-Guard Industries Ltd; Spice Partner – Catch Salts & Spices; Media Partner TV9 Bharatvarsh; Supported by Namami Gange and Kailasa Entertainment; Sustainability Partner – Bisleri; Radio Partner – Radio City; Cinema Partner – Acme Media Creations; Print Media Partner – Amar Ujala.