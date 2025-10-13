Havas N.V. announces reverse share split to consolidate shares

New Delhi: Havas N.V. (AEX: HAVAS) has announced that it will implement a reverse share split of its ordinary shares and special voting shares in the ratio of 10:1.
The company currently has not issued any Special Voting Shares A or B, and none are expected to be issued prior to the completion of the split.
Under the reverse share split, ten ordinary shares will be consolidated into one, with the nominal value of each share multiplied by ten. The nominal values of Special Voting Shares A and B will also increase tenfold.
The company stated that the reverse share split is intended to reduce the number of issued ordinary shares and simplify administrative management, while improving the market perception of the shares.
It noted that the split is not expected to affect the overall value of investments, as the total issued share capital will remain unchanged and the increase in nominal value of each share will offset the reduction in the number of shares.
Following the split and the execution of an amendment to the company’s articles of association approved at the annual general meeting on May 28, 2025, the authorised share capital will become EUR 800,000,006, divided into 200,000,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 2 each, 200,000,000 Special Voting Shares A with a nominal value of EUR 2 each, and one Special Voting Share B with a nominal value of EUR 6.
The reverse share split operations started on October 14, 2025, and the effective date of the split, with trading under a new ISIN code (NL0015002K83), is set for November 18, 2025.
Shareholders holding shares not in multiples of ten will be able to round their holdings up or down before November 17, 2025. After this date, fractional shares will be compensated in cash by financial intermediaries within 30 days from November 20, 2025, in accordance with market practice.
Havas also confirmed that a cancellation of four ordinary shares, part of the reverse share split process, took effect on October 2, 2025, reducing the issued capital slightly.