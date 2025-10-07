Havas Media wins back Emirates’ global media mandate

New Delhi: Emirates has reassigned its global media planning and buying to Havas Media Network, moving the business from IPG Mediabrands’ UM London.
The mandate is estimated at roughly $190 million annually.
The airline previously worked with Havas from 2013 to 2020 before shifting to IPG.
As per the news reports, the latest review, launched earlier this year and initially scoped at around $126 million in billings, invited all six major holding groups.
The final shortlist comprised the incumbent IPG Mediabrands, WPP, and Havas. Havas emerged as the winner.
The transition is expected to roll out in the coming months.
The decision follows Havas’ recent formation of Horizon Global, a joint venture with Horizon Media, which combines about $20 billion in billings. The JV is separate from the Emirates review.