Havas Media Network India bags integrated media mandate of Muthoot FinCorp

New Delhi: Muthoot FinCorp, a Non-Banking Financial Services Company (NBFC) in India, has appointed Havas Media Network India to manage its integrated media mandate.
Havas Media's Bengaluru operations will drive the media duties of the brand across OOH, digital platforms, television, print, and on-ground activations.
Muthoot FinCorp’s latest campaign, ‘Book My Gold Loan’, featuring the actor Shah Rukh Khan has been jointly crafted and executed by Havas Media India and Havas Worldwide India.
This campaign introduces a service where customers can book a Gold Loan instantly, anytime, from anywhere with just a missed call.
Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp, said, “We have partnered with Havas Media Network India due to their strategic expertise and understanding of our vision to revolutionize financial accessibility for all. Our collaboration is expected to propel our commitment to innovate and enhance customer experiences while reinforcing our position as one of the leading players in India’s financial services sector.”
Commenting on the win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “Havas Media Network India’s South operations has been consistently expanding, establishing it as a vibrant hub for partnering with leading brands and we are now delighted to join hands with Muthoot FinCorp – a prominent brand across India. We understand the critical role of the financial services sector in driving economic resilience and empowerment. Additionally, Muthoot
Fincorp’s commitment to integrity and customer-centricity aligns seamlessly with our values designed on the philosophy of meaningful solutions in everything we do. Together, we strive to shape a future where financial empowerment and innovation go hand in hand.”