Havas Media India names Sujata Singh as President - South

New Delhi: Havas Media India, the media agency of Havas Media Network India, has announced the appointment of Sujata Singh as President – South, Havas Media India, to spearhead the operations in the southern markets.

Singh will be based out of Bengaluru and report to Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media & Havas Play India and will work closely with the core leadership team of the agency.

Singh brings with her over two decades of rich experience across brand and agency ecosystems.

In her most recent role, she served as a Strategy Consultant at IPG Mediabrands, where she led the strategy for flagship businesses such as the ITC business and Ather Energy, and contributed to new business acquisitions.

Prior to this, she held leadership roles at Amazon India, where she built and led the media function, and at agencies like GroupM and Omnicom.

Singh has worked with a diverse set of clients across FMCG, Auto, Retail, Fashion, Technology, and Consumer Durables, including Diageo USL, Intel, Puma, Paperboat, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Dabur India, Perfetti, and Vodafone.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “At Havas Media Network India, our team has grown exponentially, reflecting our expanding footprint in capabilities, talent, and client partnerships nationwide. Bengaluru remains a critical hub, housing some of our most exciting mandates across Havas Media, Havas Play & PivotRoots. Sujata’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in future-ready leadership with a sharp understanding of both strategy and execution. Her expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing our regional momentum and elevating the client experience in the South.”

Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media & Havas Play India, said, “Sujata brings a strong blend of strategic depth, client-centricity, and operational leadership that’s critical for our South market ambitions. Her experience across leading brands and categories will help sharpen our solutions and further strengthen our position in a market that continues to grow in both complexity and opportunity. I look forward to partnering with her in this next chapter of growth.”

Singh said, “I’m excited to join Havas Media at a time when the network is setting new benchmarks in the industry. I strongly believe in the Havas village integrated approach, which goes beyond the conventional to deliver on our Meaningful Brands proposition. The South is an incredibly dynamic market, and I look forward to partnering with our teams and clients to create innovative, insight-led media solutions that deliver measurable business impact.”