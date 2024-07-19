Havas loses B Corp certification over ties with Shell

New Delhi: Havas lost its B Corp certification after an investigation by B Lab. This followed a formal complaint by Clean Creatives and 26 B Corp agencies, condemning Havas' ties with Shell.

The controversy began when Havas secured Shell's media account in September 2023, prompting backlash and a formal complaint. Havas CEO Yannick Bolloré defended the decision, claiming it would help influence Shell's sustainability.

B Lab stated that although Havas' four B Corp certified agencies had no direct Shell ties, the association violated core community values.

The investigation adhered to current standards and complaints processes, with evolving standards for human rights and environmental impact.

Havas accepted the ruling, emphasising its commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Havas Carbon Impact Calculator. Clean Creatives celebrated the decision as a major victory.

The revocation sets a precedent for future cases, with B Lab enhancing its due diligence standards.