Havas Life Mumbai appoints Dorelle Kulkarni as MD

New Delhi: Havas Life Mumbai, the healthcare communications division of Havas India, has appointed Dorelle Kulkarni as its new Managing Director, succeeding Sangeeta Barde, CEO Havas Life Mumbai, India, & Regional Head, Havas Life Dubai (Middle East).

She will report to Charles Houdoux, Global Chief Client Officer, CEO Havas Health LATAM & APAC, and collaborate closely with Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, SEA, and North Asia.

Additionally, Kulkarni will work alongside Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer of Havas Life Mumbai.

Kulkarni has three decades of experience in marketing and strategic growth within the health and wellness sector. Her career includes leadership roles at Publicis Health, and Lowe Lintas. Notably, she spent a decade at the former Sorento Healthcare, now Havas Life Mumbai, and has managed blue-chip clients such as Abbott, GSK, Pfizer, Novartis, MSD, Glenmark, and Novo Nordisk.

Charles Houdoux, Global Chief Client Officer, CEO Havas Health LATAM & APAC, added, "Havas Life Mumbai is a key player in our global health and wellness network, and Dorelle’s appointment marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in the APAC region. As healthcare evolves rapidly worldwide - with digital transformation, personalised medicine, and patient-centric solutions redefining the industry – India stands at the forefront of this revolution. With her expertise and leadership, we are confident that Havas Life Mumbai will continue to drive groundbreaking healthcare communications that create real impact.”

On her appointment, Dorelle Kulkarni said, "Joining Havas Life Mumbai feels like a homecoming. I am excited to collaborate with a team that shares my passion for innovation and excellence in healthcare communications. Together, I am looking forward to creating impactful solutions that make a meaningful difference in the health and wellness landscape."

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, SEA, and North Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dorelle to the Havas family at such a transformative time for healthcare communications. Her deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and passion for innovation will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of growth for Havas Life Mumbai. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Sangeeta for her leadership and being part of Havas and wish her the best always.”