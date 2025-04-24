Havas invests in Ostro to power AI-led personalised healthcare marketing

New Delhi: Havas announced a strategic investment and partnership with Ostro, the AI-powered engagement platform built for the life sciences industry.

In a world where consumers and healthcare providers (HCPs) are bombarded with information about new healthcare treatment options, Ostro provides a personalised healthcare journey and serves as the AI interface connecting life science companies with the medical community and patients to drive better health outcomes for individuals and increased ROI for brands.

Ostro’s expansion is driven by its ability to integrate into both branded and unbranded HCP and patient digital experiences, enabling dynamic, agent-led personalised engagement—all while meeting compliance and regulatory standards in full, and with implementation in eight weeks or less.

“At Havas, we are constantly seeking technologies that create meaningful value for our clients,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman, Havas. “Ostro represents a significant leap forward in intelligent brand engagement, making this strategic partnership a natural evolution of Havas’ Converged strategy and part of the Group’s expected €400 million investment in data, tech and AI over four years, as announced last year. This partnership aims to unlock new levels of insight, modular content delivery, and optimized omnichannel performance through Ostro’s cutting-edge solutions and Havas’ leading brand expertise.”

It will support Havas Health Network clients, with plans to expand across Havas Creative and Media Networks—fueling smarter content workflows, omnichannel activations, and enhanced media precision. Ostro’s capabilities have already extended into medical affairs, with additional innovations on the horizon.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to creative innovation in health and wellness,” said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Health & Creative Networks.

“By combining creativity with AI-powered intelligence, we’re empowering clients to deliver more relevant, personalised, and compliant experiences at scale.”

Advised by Houlihan Lokey, the investment represents the latest in a series of strategic moves by Havas to accelerate its transformation through AI, data, and content.

“Ostro was built to make healthcare engagement more intuitive and personalised,” said Dr. Chase Feiger, CEO & Co-Founder, Ostro. “Partnering with Havas gives us a global platform to scale our vision with a team that shares our passion for redefining the future of brand experience through AI."

“This partnership helps scale agentic engagement. Ostro’s technology doesn’t just respond with static one-size-fits-all content; it is truly context-enabled,” said Ahmed Elsayyad, President & Co-Founder, Ostro. “It drives more intelligent, aligned engagement at every point in the healthcare journey.”