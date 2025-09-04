Havas India launches ‘Gate One’ consultancy in India

New Delhi: Havas India has announced the launch of global business and digital transformation consultancy, Gate One, in India.

This strategic expansion will enhance Havas India’s ability to offer clients expertise in customer experience, marketing transformation, digital, data and AI strategy.

Leading India’s new team is Karan Ingle, Client Director at Gate One, who will be responsible for building and scaling the India practice, forging client relationships, and driving innovation across the region.

Based out of Bangalore, Ingle will report to Ben Tye, Managing Partner, Gate One and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia.

Headquartered in London, Gate One maintains a strong presence across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. India marks the agency’s fourth market as part of its global growth strategy, with another expansion journey already in motion in France.

Gate One will be housed under the Havas Creative Network in the India village. This is also the 6th global agency launch in India.

Ben Tye, Managing Partner, Gate One, said, “This is a very exciting time for Gate One as we open our new office in India—a vibrant hub of innovation, talent, and opportunity. This marks a significant milestone in our global growth journey to service the needs of clients in the region and across the globe to deliver meaningful change. Under Karan’s leadership, I have every confidence that Gate One India will thrive and deliver transformative change for clients in the region and across the globe.“

Gate One specialises in the design and delivery of business and digital transformation programmes. They work closely with C-suite and senior leadership teams across S&P 500 companies, private enterprises, and major government departments to conceive and execute ideas that drive meaningful business change.

With capabilities spanning AI, digital and data strategy, customer experience, marketing transformation, operational performance, M&A, sustainability, and transformation leadership, Gate One delivers structured, results-driven programmes across industries and geographies.

A key differentiator is Gate One’s Incubator initiative, an internal innovation and entrepreneurship programme that empowers employees to create high-growth businesses from within the firm. These ventures are founded, funded, and led by Gate One consultants, reinforcing the company’s entrepreneurial culture and passion for disruptive impact.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia, said, “The launch of Gate One in India underscores our commitment to offering integrated, strategy-led services across India. As digital and customer-focused transformation becomes mission-critical for businesses, Gate One’s consultancy strength combined with Havas’ creative prowess, will set a new benchmark. Karan’s leadership is integral to positioning us at the forefront of this transformation wave in India."

Karan Ingle, Client Director – India, Gate One, said, "I'm thrilled to lead Gate One’s roll-out in India. This launch represents a powerful convergence of local insight and global transformation expertise, empowering brands to reimagine their customer experience and enterprise operations for the digital age. I am confident we'll be able to help Indian businesses deliver meaningful change with measurable impact."