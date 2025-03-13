Havas India gets ISO 14001:2015 certification

New Delhi: Havas India has been awarded the ISO 14001:2015 certification. The certification is issued by BSI (British Standards Institution).

The certification covers six key agencies under Havas India’s umbrella, including Havas Creative India (earlier known as Havas Worldwide India), Havas Media India, Havas Life Mumbai, PivotRoots – a Havas Company, Think Design – a Havas Company, and Shobiz, part of the Havas Creative Network.

The certification process spanned a year and involved an audit of Havas India’s processes, offices, and governance structures across multiple locations. The evaluation focused on carbon footprint reduction strategies, sustainable resource management, compliance with global ESG standards, and the integration of sustainability frameworks into client and vendor engagements.

Key steps in the certification process included:

Comprehensive audit of existing environmental policies, protocols, and governance structures

In-person assessments across multiple locations, ensuring stringent adherence to sustainability practices

Detailed evaluations involving the agency leadership teams and various departments, including human resources, to drive accountability and long-term action plans

The key steps of the company towards sustainability are aimed at:

Enhancing environmental governance and compliance

Systematic tracking of ESG goals

Competitively differentiating in client pitches, with future-focused, sustainable marketing solutions

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA and North Asia, said, “At Havas India, we believe that the future of business lies in responsible and sustainable growth. Achieving the ISO 14001:2015 certification is not just about compliance - it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to creating a meaningful impact for our clients, partners, and the communities in which we operate. This milestone sets a new benchmark in the industry, reinforcing our position as the most future-ready and responsible advertising network in India.”

Vandana Tilwani, Chief HR Officer, Havas India, and Chief Inclusion Officer, Havas APAC, added, “This certification is a testament to the rigorous environmental standards we have embedded into our operations. Sustainability is not just a check-box exercise for us; it is a fundamental part of our ethos. The journey doesn’t end here - our next step is to develop an action plan for each agency, ensuring that we not only maintain this certification year-on-year but also continue to push the boundaries of sustainable business practices.”

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, India, BSI, said, “Reducing the environmental impact of an organisation's operations not only contributes to a healthier planet but also inspires stakeholder trust. On behalf of BSI, I’d like to congratulate Havas India on its certification to ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), which demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to continual improvement and environmental impact, helping to accelerate progress towards a more sustainable world.”