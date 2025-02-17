Havas India gets ‘Great place to work’ certification for 3rd year in a row

New Delhi: Havas India has been certified as a Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM for the third consecutive year.

In just 6 years, Havas India has grown from three agencies to a network of 25 agencies and over 2,500 employees.

This year, the company has once again excelled in the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey, with top scores in three key parameters: ensuring a physically safe workplace, treating employees fairly regardless of sexual orientation, and upholding equity irrespective of race and caste.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, evaluating organisations based on trust, leadership effectiveness, and employee experience. In India, it assesses over 2,400 organisations annually across 22 industries, recognising those that foster a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.

Programs such as Havas BOLT, Havas SPARK, EmpowHers, Women Who Inspire, Flex Your Lexi, and the Maternity Bounce Back program have contributed to talent retention and career growth within the company.

The network’s sustained efforts in gender equity have also yielded results, with its female workforce representation rising from 19% to 42% in just a few years, with a strong presence in leadership roles.

Vandana Tilwani

Vandana Tilwani, Chief HR Officer, Havas India & Chief Inclusion Officer Havas APAC, commented, “Securing the Great Place To Work Certification™ for the third year in a row is a testament to the values we stand for at Havas India. We have built an organization where trust, safety, and inclusivity are non-negotiable, and where every individual’s potential is nurtured, regardless of background or identity. This recognition isn’t just about where we are today – it’s about the future we are shaping. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on strengthening our culture, ensuring equity, and fostering an environment where people don’t just work, but truly thrive.”