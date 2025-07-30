Havas delivers €1.35 billion in H1 revenue, margins improve to 10.7%

New Delhi: Marking its first half-year as a standalone company post-Vivendi spin-off, Havas reported a 2.3% organic growth in net revenue for H1 2025, with Q2 growth accelerating to 2.6% from 2.1% in Q1.

Total net revenue stood at €1.35 billion, up 2.9% year-on-year, while adjusted EBIT rose 8.3% to €144 million, lifting margins to 10.7%.

The performance was driven by strong growth in North America (+3.9%), Latin America (+8.6%), and continued momentum in health and media verticals. Europe, which accounts for half of Havas’ revenue, remained flat (+1.3%), with Q2 gains in France and the UK offsetting Q1 softness. APAC and Africa declined 1.8%, largely due to reduced client spends in China.

CEO Yannick Bolloré attributed the gains to operational discipline, commercial momentum, and deeper integration of artificial intelligence across the network. “Converged.AI,” Havas’ rebranded global operating system, has now been fully deployed across media planning, analytics, creative, and content personalisation. The group reaffirmed its €400 million AI investment plan through 2027.

Key client wins in H1 included Google, Meta, Toyota, Lidl, Under Armour, and Campos Coffee across Havas Creative and Media networks. The company also made five acquisitions, including CA Sports (Spain), Don (Argentina), and Channel Bakers (US), expanding capabilities in retail media, e-commerce, and sports marketing.

Despite geopolitical and currency headwinds, Havas maintained its full-year guidance of 2% organic revenue growth and EBIT margins between 12.5–13.5%.