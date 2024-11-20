Havas Creative India bags creative AOR mandate for Eastman Auto & Power

New Delhi: Havas Creative India has been appointed as the creative agency for Eastman Auto & Power.
The appointment has come after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
As part of the mandate, Havas Creative India will oversee Eastman’s brand communication strategy from its Gurugram office.
Havas Media India will handle the media strategy for Eastman Auto & Power.
Sudham Ravinutala, Chief Marketing Officer at Eastman Auto & Power, said, "In a series of impressive presentations, Havas emerged as the clear choice due to their bold, insightful, and value-driven approach. They looked beyond conventional creative strategies, deeply connecting with our brand’s core values and vision. With Havas, we have found a partner who not only understands our direction but is uniquely equipped to bring our journey to life in a way that resonates with our audience."
Kundan Joshee, Managing Director, Havas Creative India, said, “The Last Mile e-mobility and solar rooftop solutions space holds immense potential and presents a very exciting opportunity to us. Our partnership will be aimed at delivering differentiated, meaningful work that resonates and aligns perfectly with the ambitions of a rapidly transforming, dynamic India. We look forward to creating platform-agnostic, relevant stories for Eastman Auto and Power that not just drive engagement but also make a tangible impact, helping us build a forward-thinking future, moving the needle on both brand and business.”