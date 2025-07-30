Havas Creative India appoints Pink Lemonade founder Tina Mansukhani Garg as President

New Delhi: Havas Creative India, the creative agency of Havas Creative Network India, has announced the appointment of Tina Mansukhani Garg as its new President.

Tina, the former CEO & Founder of Pink Lemonade Communications, has joined the agency with a mandate to accelerate growth and strengthen Havas Creative’s presence in the South India market.

Based in Bengaluru, Garg will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia.

She will lead a team of over 70 members at Havas Creative Bengaluru, managing key clients while expanding the agency’s creative and strategic footprint across the southern region.

She will also work closely with Kundan Joshee, Managing Director, Havas Creative India and Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint Managing Director and CCO, Havas Creative India.

Garg has close to three decades of experience spanning branding, content, design, and digital strategy.

As the founder of Pink Lemonade, she served over 1000 global and Indian brands like Swiggy, Dell, GE Healthcare, Hyundai, PwC, Societe Generale and Mercedes, to name a few.

An alumna of ISB’s Goldman Sachs Ambassadors Programme, she holds advanced degrees in Journalism, Marketing, and Computer Science from premier institutions, including Symbiosis and Pune Institute of Computer Technology.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia, said, "South India is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving markets in the country, and we see immense potential for creative and business growth in the region. Tina’s appointment is a strategic move to deepen our footprint and leadership in this dynamic landscape. With her entrepreneurial spirit, deep understanding of brand-building, and proven leadership, I am confident she will help us unlock new opportunities, build stronger client partnerships, and elevate the creative ambition of our South operations. I’m delighted to welcome her to the Havas family."

Tina Garg, President, Havas Creative India, said, “Joining Havas Creative India marks an exciting new chapter in my journey - from building an independent agency to now being part of a global creative powerhouse. What drew me to Havas is its bold vision, its commitment to purposeful creativity, and the opportunity to work across diverse categories at scale. Havas’ unique Village model - where creative, media, and health all seamlessly collaborate under one roof, was a big draw for me, as it enables integrated, future-forward solutions for clients. Being part of a network like Havas opens up avenues to create work that’s not just compelling but truly transformative. I look forward to building breakthrough ideas, nurturing talent, and driving meaningful impact for our clients and communities alike."