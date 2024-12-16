Havas announces listing on Euronext Amsterdam

New Delhi: Havas announced the listing of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Amsterdam (“Euronext Amsterdam”) under the ticker HAVAS and the ISIN code NL0015002AH0.

This development follows the completion of its spin-off from Vivendi SE and the distribution of Havas’s ordinary shares to Vivendi shareholders on a one-for-one basis, approved by the Vivendi shareholders at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting convened on December 9, 2024.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, said, “The successful completion of Havas’s spin-off and listing on Euronext Amsterdam marks a pivotal step towards the realisation of our long-term vision. It gives us additional flexibility to accelerate our growth across our key business lines and strengthens our unique position within the dynamic marketing and communications industry. Our converged strategy, enhanced by exceptional talent, data-driven insights, cutting-edge technology, and targeted acquisitions, places us in the best possible position to be even more creative and strategic and deliver robust financial performance, creating long-term value for our shareholders. I would like to thank our talented teams for all their hard work and commitment throughout this process, and all our clients for their trust.”

Through its Converged strategy, the Group aims to drive growth, creativity and innovation by focusing on three key priorities:

Strategic acquisitions: Continue its disciplined approach to acquisitions, targeting high-growth markets and expanding its expertise in data analytics, digital transformation, and AI.

Investment in innovation: Prioritise the development of capabilities in data, technology, and AI to deliver cutting-edge solutions, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry.

Increased collaboration: Implement a group-wide operating system to fuse all Havas’ global expertise, tools and capabilities and further integrate its networks and agencies worldwide.

As disclosed at the Capital Markets Day held on November 19, 2024:

Havas is aiming to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin ranging between 14.0% and 15.0% by no later than the financial year ended December 31, 2028. Havas is also aiming to generate contributions to net revenue from new acquisitions averaging between €40 million and €50 million per year over the medium term, driven by the execution of the Group’s acquisition strategy.

Havas believes it can achieve the following as of and for the year ending December 31, 2024:

A change in net revenue on an organic basis ranging between a decrease of 1.0% and no change, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023; Adjusted EBIT in excess of €330 million, reflecting management of operating expenses (such as personnel and travel expenses);

Adjusted EBIT in excess of €330 million, reflecting management of operating expenses (such as personnel and travel expenses); Net cash and cash equivalents (excluding lease liabilities and earn-out and buy-out obligations) of around €150 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Havas believes it can achieve the following:

Net revenue on an organic basis growth in excess of 2.0%, compared to the year ended 31 December 2024; Adjusted EBIT margin ranging between 12.5% and 13.5%.

Regarding its dividend policy, Havas intends to provide a regular return on capital to its shareholders through an annual dividend payment. This payment is expected to represent around 40% of the net income (group share) for the relevant financial year, starting in 2025 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.