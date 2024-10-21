Hashtag Orange wins creative mandate for Krazy Kebab Co.

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange has won the 360-degree creative mandate for the Krazy Kebab Co. (KKC).
As part of the mandate, Hashtag Orange has created the brand identity, tagline, packaging, and creative communications across print, digital and outdoor media. Their new tagline, “Wayyy Too Krazzzyy” has been launched online through a series of films, influencer activity and social media communication.
Gaurang Menon, Regional and Creative Head West, Hashtag Orange, said, “You don’t come across such brands too often where the mandate is ‘go crazy.’ The Krazy Kebab Co. Team had been clear from the outset about what they wanted. It’s been a delight working on this brand and creating disruptive campaigns that are quite different from what you would typically see in this category. The menu is delicious, and we wanted that to reflect in our communication but of course, with its own crazy twist. We have a lot of exciting things coming up for the brand so stay tuned.”
Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with the Krazy Kebab Company and showcase the bold flavours that define KKC. This campaign not only reflects our commitment to creativity and quality, but it also shows our deep understanding of the target audience. By creating a solid marketing strategy that caters to all age groups, especially younger audiences, our aim is to showcase the diverse range of food that KKC has to offer.”
Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder, KKC, added, "As co-founder of Krazy Kebab Company, I’m thrilled to introduce a brand that brings together the bold, crispy flavours of our signature chicken and the rich tradition of Indian kebabs. We’re on a mission to redefine fast food with a menu that delivers deliciously crafted, high-quality kebabs and crispy chicken for all to enjoy. Our launch marks the beginning of a flavorful journey, and I’m excited to share this experience with you. We can’t wait to bring the taste of our uniquely curated offerings to food lovers everywhere!"