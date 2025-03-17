Hashtag Orange opens Bangalore office and bolsters leadership team

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange, an independent digital agency, is celebrating its 7th anniversary with expansion.

The agency is expanding its presence in South India with a new office in Bangalore and has appointed Swapnadip Mazumdar as Regional Head for the South Region and National Head of New Business Development.

Mazumdar has 23+ years of experience in marketing and integrated brand communications. He has worked on brands from categories like automobiles, consumer goods, FMCG, F&B and fashion.

Mazumdar has worked with brands including Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Wipro Consumer Care, Domino’s, Louis Philippe, EasyBuy, Inshorts, and NIIT.

In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding Hashtag Orange’s footprint in the South, driving ideas and growth.

Mazumdar stated, “This is an exciting time of growth and opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that thrives on ambition and creativity. The energy here is truly inspiring, and I look forward to driving impactful brand partnerships while expanding our presence not only in the South but also pan India.”

Kimline Dsouza has also joined Hashtag Orange as Executive Creative Director. She has experience in creating brand narratives and will lead the agency’s creative vision.

Dsouza added, “Great storytelling isn’t just about creativity, it’s about building real connections. Today’s audience craves authentic storytelling and insightful narratives that truly make a difference. That’s exactly what Hashtag Orange is all about - reinventing how brands engage in ways that matter. Excited to be part of this journey!”

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “Seven years ago, we set out to create an agency that would push the boundaries of digital marketing, and today, we stand stronger than ever. Our expansion into the South and the addition of leaders like Swapanadip and Kimline signal our commitment to staying ahead in this rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. As we celebrate this anniversary, we remain focused on building meaningful brand experiences and driving impactful results for our clients.”