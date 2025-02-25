Hashtag Orange onboards Umeish Shashidharan As VP - Media

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange, a digital advertising agency, announces the appointment of Umeish Shashidharan as Vice-President, Media.

As part of the role, Shashidharan will oversee Media Operations and New Business Development, working closely with Ankush Vij.

He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office.

Bringing 14 years of experience to the table, Shashidharan has experience leveraging online marketing for brand-building and direct-response endeavours. He is well-versed in paid social media, display campaigns, and media planning and buying.

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said "We are thrilled to welcome Umeish Shashidharan to Hashtag Orange. His expertise in the digital media space and his strategic vision will play a crucial role in driving our media capabilities and growth objectives. This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a world-class team that can deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Shashidharan added, “Joining an energetic, innovative and trail-blazing team like Hashtag Orange is a great way for me to apply over a decade of experience in ways I never imagined. Together, I believe we can go above and beyond for our clientele, experiment with creative media strategies, and ultimately build a truly formidable Media Department. I look forward to working closely with my fellow leaders and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”