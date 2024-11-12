Hashtag Orange bags pet food brand JerHigh’s marketing mandate

New Delhi: Hashtag Orange has entered a partnership with Sai International Pet Products to manage the presence of JerHigh, Charoen Pokphand Foods’ premium pet food brand, in India.
In collaboration with SIPP, the importers and distributors of JerHigh in India, the 360° integrated marketing agency has set two primary objectives: to raise brand awareness and to shift consumer behaviour. Their aim is to encourage pet owners to see treats as important planned purchases, like pet food, instead of impulse buys during visits to local pet stores.
The Gurugram-headquartered agency will oversee all facets of the pet treat brand’s marketing strategy. This includes social media management, creative development, retail activations, print advertising, performance marketing, website development, and SEO management.
Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange, said,, “We’re genuinely excited to partner with JerHigh and SIPP. Their dedication to providing the best treats aligns perfectly with our values. Our goal is to create a strong brand presence that connects emotionally with pet owners, emphasising the importance of quality treats in a pet’s diet. By encouraging the target audience to view treats as thoughtful purchases, we can enhance the overall pet care experience.”
Pankaj Khatri, Founder of Sai international Pet Products, added, “With Hashtag Orange on board, we are confident that their expertise will significantly enhance our reach in the Indian market. At SIPP, we believe in a vision where excellence meets pet well-being, which aligns perfectly with our goal of positioning JerHigh as a testament to the love we share with our pets. Together, we will educate consumers on the importance of choosing the right treats and making informed decisions that benefit their four-legged family members. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for JerHigh in India, and we look forward to what lies ahead.”