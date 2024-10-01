Harsha Bhogle becomes brand ambassador of Alt DRX

New Delhi: Alt DRX, a Digital Real Estate marketplace, has announced the onboarding of Harsha Bhogle, the cricket commentator and journalist, as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the development, Avinash Rao, Co-founder of Alt DRX, said, “In our mission to democratize real estate investment in India, we sought a partner who could bridge the gap between traditional property ownership and the digital age. Harsha Bhogle, with his unparalleled ability to make complex subjects simple, is the ideal ambassador for Alt DRX. His trusted voice will help us convey how our platform is making real estate investment as straightforward and engaging as following a cricket match.”

Further adding to that, Manisheel Gautam, the Chief Marketing Officer of Alt DRX, said, “We are confident that Harsha's involvement will inspire millions of Indians from all walks of life to explore the potential of Digital Real Estate investment through Alt DRX.”

Bhogle expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I am excited to team up with Alt DRX, a company that is revolutionizing how Indians invest in real estate. Just as cricket brings people together and opens up new possibilities, Alt DRX is making property investment accessible to everyone. I am looking forward to helping demystify real estate investment and showing how Alt DRX's digital marketplace can be a game-changer for those looking to build wealth through property. It is about bringing the same excitement and accessibility to real estate that I've always tried to bring to cricket commentary.”

Bhogle will be the face of Alt DRX, playing a crucial role in the company's brand communication and content strategy. His involvement will span across an extensive 360-degree campaign, utilising all major platforms.