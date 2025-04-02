Harsh Kapadia joins Grey India as CCO, Sandipan Bhattacharyya exits

New Delhi: Grey announced the appointment of Harsh Kapadia as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Grey India.

He will be based in India and report to Grey’s Global Chief Creative Officer, Gabriel Schmitt.

After almost 10 years with Grey Sandipan Bhattacharyya is moving on to explore a new opportunity.

Bhattacharyya was promoted to the role of CCO, Grey South Asia, in 2023.

A Mumbai-born creative leader with extensive global experience, Kapadia has joined from MRM New York (part of McCann Worldgroup), where he served as CCO since 2021.

Prior to that, he held senior creative roles at VML, including Executive Creative Director at VML New York and a three-year stint at VML London. While at VML New York, his 'Drink Up' campaign earned a letter of recognition from Michelle Obama, and the agency won its first Pride of Cannes Lions.

The move to Grey represents a return to the WPP network for Kapadia. Kapadia will partner with Anusha Shetty, CEO of Grey India.

"Bringing together the proven leadership of Anusha Shetty with the creative vision of Harsh, whose experience spans the spectrum from cutting-edge AI-driven technology solutions to time-tested traditional advertising, sets Grey India up for an exciting future,” said Sarah Trombetta, Chief Executive Officer, Grey APAC. “This breadth of worldclass expertise will allow us to craft uniquely effective campaigns that resonate with diverse Indian consumers across all platforms and touchpoints."

Gabriel added, "India presents a tremendous opportunity, both culturally and economically. We need to be at the forefront of marketing and communications, creating exceptional work for the remarkable brands we represent there. Harsh’s experience in New York, London, Melbourne and India, coupled with his deep understanding of the local culture, makes him the ideal leader to drive lasting value for our clients. With Harsh and Anusha at the helm, our clients will gain a significant creative advantage and unparalleled client partnerships. Can’t wait to see the ideas flowing."

"Harsh's return to India is an extraordinary win for Grey," said Shetty. "He is a well-known creative force with deep experience across brands and strongly believes in the application of technology to ideas and ideas to technology; we couldn’t have asked for a stronger addition to leadership."

“I’m thrilled to continue my global journey while returning to WPP and lead Grey India at such a transformative moment. Partnering with Anusha and the exceptional team at Grey, I’m eager to harness the philosophy of Cultural MacGyverism—blending rich local insights with cutting-edge marketing—to create work that drives real business impact,” said Kapadia.

Trombetta added, “After almost 10 years with Grey India, Sandipan Bhattacharyya is moving on to explore a new opportunity. We want to thank him for his contributions during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”