Haleon initiates global creative agency review to consolidate marketing efforts

New Delhi: Haleon, the healthcare company behind brands such as Panadol, Sensodyne, Centrum, and Advil, has initiated a global review of its creative agency partnerships, according to an Ad Age report.
The review is to consolidate the company’s advertising work, which is currently distributed among three major agency holding groups: WPP, Interpublic Group (IPG), and Publicis Groupe.
As part of its evolving marketing strategy, Haleon recently partnered with Havas following the launch of Havas Consumer Health. In the United States, it appointed Collectively as its lead influencer marketing agency and Vistar Media to handle its programmatic out-of-home advertising campaigns.
Haleon operates across multiple global markets, including India, where it is a prominent player in the fast-moving consumer healthcare segment. Its portfolio in the country covers five primary categories: oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS).
Among Haleon’s longstanding product lines in India are Sensodyne, Eno, Iodex, Otrivin, Crocin, Polident, Parodontax, and Centrum.