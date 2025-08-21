Gurugram publishes approved OMD list, intensifies drive against unauthorised ads

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has published a comprehensive list of approved outdoor media displays (OMDs) on its official website, in a move reported by the Hindustan Times to enhance transparency and accountability in the city’s advertising system.

The list specifies all authorised unipoles and other OMD structures across Gurugram. Simultaneously, the civic body has launched a removal drive targeting advertisements that were installed without approval or in unauthorised locations. HT noted that prior to this, details of approved OMDs were not available online due to the absence of a centralised portal and monitoring system.

According to the report, MCG teams dismantled several unipoles that violated norms on Tuesday. Permissions for OMDs, including billboards and hoardings, are governed by the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Bye-laws, 2022, which outline application, installation, and compliance procedures. The MCG acts as the approving authority for the city.

HT reported that the commissioner emphasised the objective of creating a transparent, rule-based, and well-organised advertising system, allowing citizens to verify the legality of unipoles or advertisements via the MCG website. The civic body also indicated that inspections and monitoring would continue.

Common violations include unauthorised installations, placement on illegal structures, exceeding permissible area limits in residential buildings, misleading labels, and excessive visual clutter. The initiative is expected to improve urban management while strengthening revenue accountability.

Penalties for illegal hoardings are set at three times the standard permission fee. In 2024, HT reported that the corporation collected Rs 3 crore in penalties, up from Rs 15.95 lakh in 2023. Over 400 illegal unipoles were removed and more than 30 cases registered between January and December.

As per the report, MCG plans to extend penalties to both advertisers and landowners who allow unauthorised advertisements on their properties. The civic body highlighted that compliance would contribute to Gurugram’s image as a modern and well-managed city.