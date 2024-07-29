GSK educates parents about necessary children vaccinations

Delhi: GSK announced the launch of its new multichannel campaign 'Ab India Banega 7-Star.' The campaign aims to show parents that the future of India is in their hands. It encourages them to secure their children’s future with 7 essential vaccinations against 14 diseases, which include chickenpox, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, pneumonia, influenza, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, HiB infection, and polio.

Shalini Menon, Medical Director, GSK, said, "After a child’s first birthday, it is critical to build robust immunity against serious vaccine-preventable diseases. The immunity granted by the vaccination can extend to the community thereby preventing the spread of disease and could help address the threat of increasing antimicrobial resistance by reducing the need for antibiotics. The 7 essential vaccinations given at this age protect them from 14 dangerous diseases and help them grow into healthy adults. Through this campaign, we want to communicate to parents the critical need to give their children the recommended vaccinations between the ages of 1 and 2 years.”

The central creative focus of the campaign films is on the need for the 7 vaccinations. The two campaign films show professionals in different fields, such as a cricketer and a space-station mission director, pausing their jobs to check if a child has received the 7 essential vaccinations.

The campaign will run across multiple media platforms such as TV, digital, social media, radio, CTV (connected TV), and OTT.