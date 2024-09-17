GroupM promotes Bharat Rajamani to MD- Growth and Acceleration

New Delhi, India: GroupM has announced the promotion of Bharat Rajamani to Managing Director-Growth and Acceleration. Rajamani previously served as Managing Director-Key Projects at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Rajamani shared the news of his elevation. With over two decades of industry experience, including more than 21 years at EY, Rajamani brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as GetaFixM, KPMG, EY, and others.