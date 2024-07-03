GroupM India creates Chief Growth Officer role for Praseed Prasad

New Delhi: GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, announced the appointment of Praseed Prasad as Chief Growth Officer.

In its newly created role, Prasad will lead GroupM’s growth, marketing and communications.

In his new role, Prasad will oversee strategy and operations for GroupM’s business development, growth, marketing, and communications to clients, employees, and industry audiences.

Praseed will be based in GroupM’s Bangalore office and report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia.

In a statement, GroupM wrote, “He will work closely with the agency and GroupM leadership to identify growth opportunities, develop integrated solutions that leverage the skills and expertise of the industry’s deepest bench of talent, and effectively communicate GroupM’s value proposition.”

Prior to joining IceCream Labs in 2015, he held key roles within GroupM, including heading Digital Trading and overseeing digital investments for all GroupM clients.

His background also includes stints at Flipkart, where he ran the Ads Agency Business and led Media and Partnerships, as well as at Google, where he managed Media Operations for EMEA markets and later ran the Google APAC Agency and Partner business.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, said, “It is great to have Praseed back to GroupM as Chief Growth Officer. His extensive experience in understanding client needs, strategic initiatives, industry knowledge, and cross-functional collaboration positions will help us enhance our market growth. His track record underscores his ability to navigate complex ecosystems and deliver results. We anticipate that his leadership will directly benefit our clients and the brands we work with, driving innovation and enhancing performance.”

Prasad said, “I am delighted to return to GroupM where I grew during the early days of my career and spent more than a decade setting up new business units and functions. I look forward to strengthening opportunities for our clients and brands that will allow me to apply my experiences to help grow the GroupM business. I am excited to collaborate with all the agency teams to help drive our clients’ business impact and deliver them exceptional growth.”