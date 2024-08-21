GRM Overseas onboards Salman Khan as brand ambassador

Delhi: GRM Overseas, exporters of Basmati rice, has announced the signing of Bollywood actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador for its Basmati Rice and Wheat Flour(Atta).

"We are incredibly excited to have Salman Khan join the GRM family," said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas. "We found Salman’s mass appeal and fanbase to be a perfect match for our 10X brand range of Basmati Rice and 10x Shakti range of Wheat Flour(Atta).”

Speaking on the association, Khan said "I'm excited to partner with GRM, a brand that shares my belief in the importance of quality and authenticity. I believe we can inspire more people to make healthier, more conscious food choices in their daily lives. Looking forward to seeing where this journey takes us together."

Through his influence, GRM aims to engage consumers globally.