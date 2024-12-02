Grey India appoints Varun Kohli as SVP, Business – North

New Delhi: Grey India has appointed Varun Kohli as Senior Vice-President, Business – North.

With over 15 years of experience across marketing, strategy, and client leadership roles, Kohli’s last stint was with Leo Burnett as Vice-President.

His reporting head is Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & group CEO, Grey India.

A graduate in hospitality from Sundai College of Hospitality, Osaka, Japan, he earned the Japanese Government Monbukagakusho Mext Scholarship, standing out among more than 25,000 applicants. Kohli later shifted his focus to marketing and honed his skills at leading agencies like JWT Group, Ogilvy, and Leo Burnett. His diverse portfolio includes experience across varied sectors such as healthcare, automobiles, FMCG, education, and nutrition.

He has worked on brands like Pepsi, GSK, Toshiba, and Nikon across EMEA and APAC regions.

Kohli said, “Grey has a legacy of pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful solutions. I am excited to join this talented team and contribute to its vision of creating ideas that move people and businesses forward. Together, we will focus on progress, innovation, and building meaningful client partnerships.”

Shetty said, “We are thrilled to welcome Varun to the Grey family. His experience and passion for building brands align perfectly with our vision of delivering famously effective work for our clients.”