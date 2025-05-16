Greenply acquires naming rights for Lower Oshiwara Metro Station in Mumbai

New Delhi: Greenply Industries Limited, acquired the naming rights for the Lower Oshiwara Metro Station (Yellow Line 2A) in Andheri, Mumbai, in collaboration with Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) and Signpost India Limited.

The move highlighted the increasing role of transit media as a channel for brand visibility, supported by growing metro ridership. Studies showed that commuters were more receptive to branding in environments such as metro stations and transport hubs, where they spent longer periods, allowing for extended brand engagement.

Greenply’s approach integrated its brand into Mumbai’s urban infrastructure, aiming to enhance brand recall during consumers’ decision-making processes related to interior materials, which typically involved longer purchase cycles and required familiarity and trust.

This effort follows Greenply’s earlier out-of-home initiatives, including the introduction of ‘Zero Emission’ bus shelters in Delhi, which used eco-friendly plywood and included real-time air quality monitors and plant-based air purification systems, combining branding with public utility.

“At Greenply, we’ve always believed in meeting our audience where they are, both physically and emotionally. With this transit media strategy, we’re not just advertising; we’re becoming a part of people’s everyday journeys. Whether someone sees our brand on buses, bus shelters, a metro station, or on full trains, the goal is to seamlessly blend into the rhythm of urban life while reinforcing our core values of quality and innovation,” said Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President, Marketing at Greenply.

“Signpost India is dedicated to providing brands with impactful out-of-home solutions. This initiative with Greenply demonstrates the significant value that strategic naming rights can deliver in enhancing brand visibility and recall,” said Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director of Signpost India Ltd.