Graphisads and IIM Lucknow partner for "G Force" accelerator program

New Delhi: Graphisads, an advertising Company and Outdoor Media owner, has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow to unveil "G Force," an accelerator program.

This initiative aims to cultivate and empower aspiring entrepreneurs within the Media sectors through a collaboration of industry expertise and academic leadership.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Gupta, CMD of Graphisads, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration marks an exclusive effort in India, uniting Ad. Agency with an esteemed academic institution to propel media startups forward. " With our robust media presence, client relationships, and extensive network, we are poised to create numerous success stories with around ₹100 Crore in coming 3 years."

Arunodaya Bajpai, COO of IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Center, added, "We are happy to collaborate Graphisads' G-Force and welcome startups in the dynamic Media & Entertainment sector. With the industry rapidly approaching Rs. One lakh crore, coupled with ongoing disruptions, it holds immense growth potential. Our focus spans key sub-sectors including Gamification, event automation, influencer marketing, adtech, DOOH platforms, Programmatic Media Opportunities, and mar-tech. Through personalized guidance, we aim to equip startups for market readiness."

Graphisads has assembled a Mentor Board imcluding media professionals Anil Dua, CRO of HT Media; Varun Kohli, COO of Times Network; Mona Jain, CRO of Zee Media; and Rajeev Gupta, CEO of Adaan Digital Solutions.

Expressing gratitude to the mentors Alok Gupta, Director, Graphisads, remarked, "We extend heartfelt appreciation to these industry leaders who have generously contributed their expertise to this initiative. This collaboration is our commitment to give back to the industry that has nurtured us."